AC Milan's Donnarumma defends himself on instagram

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma took to his official Instagram account to defend himself from the rumors that have been circulating these past few days regarding what happened last summer when he signed an extension with the club.



Donnarumma wrote that: "it was a bad evening, one I did not expect. I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when i signed the contract. Despite everything I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!"



Donnarumma has been linked with PSG and Juventus these past few days as it looks that Milan are destined to end the season outside of the top 4 in the Serie A thus missing next seasons Champions League, which would force them to cash in on a big name player.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)