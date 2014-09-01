After the 4-1 defeat to Lazio, Milan's managing director Marco Fassone defends Leonardo Bonucci, in an interview with Corriere dello Sport. "I'm a little sorry for the criticisms focused more on him than on others. Bonucci is our captain and our leader. He’s not just a strong purchase, but the player who has decided to keep face and speak on TV after the match. That's why we all appreciate him. Yesterday’s game does not even damage the 0% of the esteem and confidence we have in him.”

FIRST KO - "I do not know yet how to explain it. The right explanations will be given by Mirabelli and Montella. We are aware that the team is under construction, we have been surprised by the proportion and size with which this defeat has occurred. We think we have the right cards to play and compete for one of the top four places in the league. The key teams like Lazio are important to take away the alibi and to start with a different spirit, already on Thursday."

EUROPA LEAGUE - "We will play with good ambition, with the idea of ​​having an important international competition that will help us familiarize ourselves with this kind of event. We know it is difficult and we should not be fooled. The first goal is to qualify, possibly as first in the group because it gives points in the UEFA ranking, international prestige and a better draw. Then, if we have the ability to get to the elimination phase, we will try to move on as much as possible.”