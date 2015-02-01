There are many names often connected to the different eras of success in a Rossoneri jersey, and one such is that of Gennaro Gattuso. The World Cup winning midfielder paired up with Andrea Pirlo in the Milan of the early 2000s to play for one of Europe’s best teams at the time. Always a hard worker and tough character on and off the field, the ex Milan player has moved on to a coaching career. Gattuso currently holds the position of Primavera coach at this former club, and he is enjoying the refreshed energy surrounding the new Milan project.

Here are a few of Rino’s words on the new Milan. "Kessie physically scares me, he is a great buy, he looks like me on the field but he has more qualities and goals." He goes on to praise Vincenzo Montella. "We have a great daily relationship, we talk about everything, he often invites me to see the training. His Milan reminds me of Ancelotti's, when there were so many great players and a few uncertainties."

Gattuso also discusses a former teammate, paying a thought to the well spoken message of Christian Abbiati. "To win does not just matter, but also have a lot of luck. In fact, when I see Christian, he always kisses his calf." The reference is towards the 2003 Champions League when Milan went into the final after their semi final matches against city rivals Inter. In the last few minutes of the second leg, Abbiati made a save against Kallon using his lower leg, eventually leading the Rossoneri through to victory.