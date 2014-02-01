AC Milan's new board of directors officially unveiled
14 April at 16:35New AC Milan owner Han Li held his first press conference today alongside Marco Fassone who has replaced Adriano Galliani as the club’s new CEO. After the press conference the first shareholders meeting with Chinese investors has begun in Milan city centre with the club that has officially unveiled the identities of AC Milan board of directors.
Yonghong Li will be the 22nd president of AC Milan with the board of director that will be also composed by Han Li, Bo Lu, Renshau Xu, Roberto Capelli, Marco Fassone, Marco Patuano and Paolo Scaroni.
“I am honoured to be part of the board of directors and I want to thank my predecessors. It’s a big responsibility for me”, Yonghong Li said before the beginning of the shareholders meeting.
During today’s press conference Fassone talked about AC Milan’s plans for the future: “We want the 60-70% of the team to be completed by the beginning of the pre-season training camp. We have a good basis and interesting products of our academy. We want to create a company to develop some business in China and we want to double our revenues. Our short term target is to make return to the Champions League, on the long run we want to own our own stadium.”
