AC Milan’s plan for new stadium
03 May at 10:30AC Milan are planning to build a new stadium as part of the club’s sports and financial development, Milano Finanza reports.
The rossoneri owner Yonghong Li, in fact, is looking for new investors refinance the club with a sum in the region of € 400/420 million. The club’s refinance must be completed by October.
Marco Fassone and part of the club’s board hope to find a solution to AC Milan’s economic struggles earlier than that but right now it is complicated for Yonghong Li’s company ‘Rossoneri Sprort Investment’ to find partners willing to help with an injection of fresh cash (the company has a debt of € 180 million with Elliot and an interest rate of 11,5%).
The real problem of AC Milan right now is their financial situation and potential investors may be interested in giving cash injection in exchange of a big project that would include a new stadium as well.
The municipality of Milan has already found a few areas where the new stadium could be built. The areas of Mare-Rogoredo, Sesto San Giovanni and Piazza d’Armi could be suitable to build a new stadium in areas that would also include shops, restaurants and bars, new offices and homes.
The building of a new stadium, however, is a long term plan while AC Milan need cash injection as soon as possible. A new stadium and a bigger project, however, could attract more investors.
