AC Milan are planning to build a new stadium as part of the club’s sports and financial development, Milano Finanza reports. The rossoneri owner Yonghong Li, in fact, is looking for new investors refinance the club with a sum in the region of € 400/420 million. The club’s refinance must be completed by October.Marco Fassone and part of the club’s board hope to find a solution to AC Milan’s economic struggles earlier than that but right now it is complicated for Yonghong Li’s company ‘Rossoneri Sprort Investment’ to find partners willing to help with an injection of fresh cash (the company has a debt ofThe real problem of AC Milan right now is their financial situation and potential investors may be interested in giving cash injection in exchange of a big project that would include a new stadium as well.The municipality of Milanin areas that would also include shops, restaurants and bars, new offices and homes.The building of a new stadium, however, is a long term plan while