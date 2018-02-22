As La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports today , AC Milan will request less severe sanctions from UEFA, and the Rossoneri are confident that this plan could go through. CEO Marco Fassone is expected to present a detailed plan to UEFA this months, including possible arguments such as the growth of the stadium revenues, TV rights and the potential win of the Italian Cup final. The fact that Yonghong Li also as honoured his payments could work well in Milan's favour.

However, Yonghong Li still needs to figure out how to repay the debt (€303m) that Milan are in; €123m of the club and €180m of Yonghong Li. For Milan, there are a couple of options to refinance the debt, however, Yonghong Li is waiting for attractive conditions.

In the meantime, he continues to honour his agreements, keeping the club's economy balanced. Rumours from China suggest that Russian and Arab funds are willing to take over the club.