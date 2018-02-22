AC Milan: Suso stats explain Benevento snub

AC Milan star Suso has been benched for the club's Serie A game against Benevento, amidst murmurs of poor form.



The 24-year-old Suso has been one of Milan's most important players over the last two seasons and has attracted attention from a host of other clubs too. This season, the former Liverpool man has appeared 31 times, scoring six times and assisting five times. He has scored once in the seven Europa League appearances that he has made.



With Milan set to lock horns with Benevento later today, Suso has been benched with Giacomo Bonaventura and Fabio Borini starting in the wide areas.



Milan start with a 4-4-2 formation, with Patrick Cutrone and Andre Silva up front. Suso being benched comes during his worst goal drought since he joined Milan. The last time Suso scored was in a 1-1 draw against Udinese back in February and this is his longest phase without scoring a goal.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)