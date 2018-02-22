AC Milan currently lead by five wins to four in Serie A head to heads with Sassuolo.



Both teams have always scored in the four meetings played so far at the San Siro in Serie A: 16 goals netted in total.



AC Milan’s last Serie A come-back win from two goals down came against Sassuolo (61 rounds ago).



The Rossoneri’s last Serie A defeat from a two-goal lead also came against Sassuolo, 163 rounds ago.



AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Serie A fixtures, as many as they had managed in the previous 22 match-days of the season.



Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four games (W1 D3) – they’ve never avoided defeat in five games in a row this term.



AC Milan are the only team with a 100% record at home from leading situations (8 wins out of 8).



Sassuolo have scored only 20 goals in the first 30 match-days of this campaign – their lowest-scoring tally at this stage of the season since they’ve been in the top-flight.