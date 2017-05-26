AC Milan schedule meeting with Raiola over Donnarumma new deal, French starlet targeted
26 May at 14:20The top transfer priority of AC Milan does not concern possible new signings. The first thing representatives of AC Milan want to do is to make Donnarumma sign a contract extension. The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation expires in 13 months and his agent Mino Raiola has already received several offers from many big clubs.
Talks between the Italian agent and the Serie A giants have been put on hold but according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via ilbianconero) a new meeting has been scheduled for next week with the two parties that will discuss the possible contract extension of Donnarumma.
Meantime, Sky Italia reports the rossoneri have added a new name in their strikers’ shopping list. Although Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nikola Kalinic have also been monitored by the Serie A giants, the talented Celtic striker has emerged as a possible transfer target of the rossoneri as well.
AC Milan have reportedly made contact with the agents of the 21-year-old who is also being linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham.
