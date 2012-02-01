AC Milan schedule new meeting with UEFA

AC Milan returned to winning ways at home to Bologna on Sunday night, as Gennaro Gattuso clinched his first three points since taking over from Vincenzo Montella. Now they are working towards tomorrow night’s Coppa Italia match against Verona.



Off the pitch, the club are still looking to find an agreement with UEFA to ratify the best way forward for the Rossoneri in terms of their long-term business plan. CEO Marco Fassone reiterated his confidence once again, telling Rai: “We await the verdict with confidence.”



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, UEFA will hold a conference call with Covisoc – a supervisory body. From this, they will decide if Fassone and his colleagues’ plan is viable or not. Discussions between all parties look set to continue for some time yet. If the conclusion of a deal is not forthcoming, the situation could conceivably drag on for some considerable time yet. For now, all Milan can do is wait.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)