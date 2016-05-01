AC Milan: scouts to attend Liverpool-Porto while they swoop for Barcelona target
07 February at 11:35
This summer’s transfer window is set to be a much quieter one for AC Milan compared to last year, when they spent €230 million on 11 new arrivals. Indeed, technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is under strict orders to spend much less money and try to sign players who are out of contract at the end of the season.
The Rossoneri have already reportedly agreed a deal to sign left-back Ivan Strinić, who is destined to leave Sampdoria. Meanwhile, they are also weighing up the possibility of bringing 20-year-old Uruguayan centre-back Agustín Rogel to San Siro.
Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is likely to leave the Gelsenkirchen club in a few months, and he has many admirers in Milan. Moreover, there are reports in Spain that the Diavolo will look to sign Arthur on loan from Barcelona, once the Catalan giants wrap up a deal with Grêmio to bring the youngster across to Europe.
According to Tuttosport, Milan scouts will attend FC Porto’s UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool in order to watch 28-year-old Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera, while the likes of Jakub Jankto and Daniele Baselli both remain under consideration too.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
