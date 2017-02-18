AC Milan sent scouts to watch German youngesters in Europa League action
18 February at 15:30AC Milan are planning to sign some midfield reinforcement in the summer and according to a report of Corriere dello Sport (via gol.com), the rossoneri’s new director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli personally scouted two German youngsters earlier this week.
Mirabelli, in fact, was spotted at the Borussia Park to watch Christoph Kramer, 25 and Mahmoud Dahoud, 21. The first one is contracted with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2021, whilst the U21 Germany International’s contract expires in June 2018 although he can leave his club for just € 10 million in the summer due to a release clause included in his contract.
New AC Milan director of sport travelled to Germany alongside new CEO Marco Fassone to watch Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 home loss at hands of Fiorentina. The rossoneri are also interested in signing Milan Badelj and Federico Bernardeschi who were also scouted earlier this week.
Kramer, Badelj and Dahoud, however, are not the only midfielders on the rossoneri shortlist as Luiz Gustavo has been offered to the Serie A giants, whilst Chelsea boss Cesc Fabregas remains the real priority for midfield reinforcement although the signing of the Spaniard won’t be any easy.
