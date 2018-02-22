AC Milan are currently riding the quest of a wave under new boss Gennaro Gattuso but they face their biggest test so far this evening, when they visit Roma in what is without doubt, the Serie A game of the weekend.



Indeed, with a double-header against Arsenal also looming large in the Europa League, it could be a defining month for the former Rossoneri and Italy midfielder, who has surprised many observers with his great start to life on the bench at San Siro.









Since a 2-0 home defeat by Atalanta two days before Christmas, the Rossoneri have gone seven games unbeaten in Serie A, to give themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

They could still win the Europa League of course, which would guarantee entry into the group stage next term, but with a tough tie against The Gunners ahead of them, Gattuso’s top priority will be to continue with their exceptional league form.



“Beware the ides of March”, is a famous old saying; Gattuso will hope it’s the month that defines him as an outstanding young coach.