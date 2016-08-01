AC Milan set sights on Juve & Liverpool midfield target, dream of Aubameyang return
14 January at 12:38AC Milan’s designated director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has been travelling around Europe over the last few months to scout some midfielders that could raise the team’s quality in the 2017/18 campaign.
According to Italian sport journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the rossoneri have also set sights on Liverpool and Juventus target Mahmoud Dahoud whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in 2018. The promising midfielder, however, can leave the Bundesliga side for just € 10 million at the end of the current campaign and AC Milan will be among the host of teams offering Dahoud a contract at the end of this season.
The midfield, however, is not the only concern of Mirabelli who also wants to strengthen the team’s attacking department. The director of sport of AC Milan dreams of a return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left the club just five years ago and has become one of the best centre-forwards out there. The Borussia Dortmund star will play for Gabon today in the opening game of the Africa Cup of nations.
