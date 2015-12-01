AC Milan set to pursue summer move for Hoffenheim midfielder

AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli made it clear several times that there would be no new signings this month, but that the club will look to strengthen their squad significantly in the summer. Indeed, Mirabelli is already working on various deals, one of which involves Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay.



Calciomercato.com reporter Federico Zanon understands the Rossoneri have been monitoring his progress for some time now, though the likes of Schalke and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing his services. Indeed, the latter did contact Julian Nagelsmann’s side with a view to signing him this month, but were given a definitive no in response.



Hoffenheim will only consider selling Demirbay at the end of the season, fully aware of the fact he will leave sooner rather than later. His contract expires in 2021 and contains a release clause of €32 million. Mirabelli would ideally like to spend much less than that, but believes he could become a prominent figure in the club’s project.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)