AC Milan slap €20m price-tag on star striker as Marseille make contact for January transfer
28 January at 11:05Marseille have just completed the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus. The Frenchman joined Rudi Garcia’s side on a free transfer and the trip that Marseille executives did in Italy last week is said to have been used by the French club’s representatives to enter transfer talks with AC Milan for Gianluca Lapadula.
According to a report of L’Equipe (via foot1.com), the Serie A giants have slapped € 20 million-price-tag on the 26-year-old hit-man who joined AC Milan this past summer for just € 9 million. Lapadula has attracted the interest of the French club but a potential January move of the Italian striker in France is not likely at the moment.
Even if Marseille match the player’s price-tag, AC Milan could still decide not to sell him as the rossoneri would have no time to sign a decent replacement for the former Pescara hit-man.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that AC Milan do not want to sell the player in January. Said that, the rossoneri need the French club’s green light to sign Lucas Ocampos from Genoa (the player is out on in Italy but is contracted with the French club). Will AC Milan manage to sign Ocampos without selling Lapadula?
