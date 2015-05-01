AC Milan star duo set for lengthy layoff

AC Milan stars Mattia De Sciglio and Giacomo Bonaventura left the pitch injured yesterday against Udinese and could remain out of action for over a month, according to various reports in Italy.



The Italian midfielder scored the opener in AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat away at Udinese yesterday, whilst De Sciglio started the game at the back. Bonaventura was replaced in the 27th minute, roughly 20 minutes after his goal, De Sciglio picked up his injury in the second half and was replaced 15 before the final whistle.



The star duo will undergo medical tests in Milan today to evaluate their physical conditions, but according to preliminary reports they could remain out of action for more than a month with muscle injuries.



Bonaventura and De Sciglio are not the only players that will undergo medical tests today as Lucas Ocampos will also have his medical with AC Milan ahead of competing his move from Genoa.

