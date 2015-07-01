AC Milan star duo suspended for Atalanta clash

AC Milan are coming off yet another disappointing loss as they were defeated by Verona. Gattuso's team are searching for answers as they have been struggling a lot of late. The rossoneri will be taking on Atalanta this coming week-end as this will be a crucial game for Milan as they need to get back to winning way in the Italian Serie A.



SUSO AND ROMAGNOLI ARE SUSPENDED - To make things even more difficult for Milan, Suso and Alessio Romagnoli have both been suspended by the FIGC for this game. Romagnoli was one booking away from receiving a suspension and he received a yellow card against Verona. On the other hand, Suso received a red card against Verona as he will have to sit this one out. Other than these two Milan players, Buchel, Cigarini and Vecino (plus coach Zenga) were also suspended.



This won't be an easy game for Milan but they know that they will need to get the win. This will be an interesting game for Kessié as he will be faing his old team...