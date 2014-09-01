AC Milan star fails to recover in time for European clash

AC Milan star Andrea Conti is not going to recover in time for the rossoneri Europa League clash against Austria Vienna.



The Italian right-back picked up an ankle injury while on duty with his national team and was forced to miss the latest rossoneri Serie A clash against Lazio.



Milan TV has just announced that the former Atalanta starlet will also skip the incoming away Europa League clash.



“He [Conti] is still not available due to a twisted ankle which has failed to let up. Although the player’s physical condition has improved, he is still unfit and unable to play. His situation will have to be monitored on a daily basis.”



Conti is a new signing of AC Milan as he joined the rossoneri for € 24 million in the last summer transfer window.



Both Alessio Romagnoli and Giacomo Bonaventura, however, have recovered and should be available to play on Thursday. Both players, in fact, are training alongside the rest of the team.

