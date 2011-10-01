AC Milan star returns to Spain national team

AC Milan star winger Gerard Deulofeu has been included in the Spain national team squad by Julen Lopetegui, the Spanish FA has announced. The Everton loanee star has only one appearance with Spain and he is getting ready to make his first appearances with his national team in the last three years. Spain will face Israel in a World Cup qualifying tie and France in a friendly.



“We know Deulofeu very well but he was not playing on a regular basis before. He is no getting some more consistency and is an important player again. He starts every game and we reckon he has improved a lot”, Lopetegui told Spanish media.

This is the full squad of Spain national team for games against Israel and France.

Goalkeeper: de Gea, Reina, Rico.



Defenders: Alba, Azpilicueta, Monreal, Nacho, Piqué, Javi Martinez, Ramos, Carvajal.



Midfielders: Herrera, Busquets, Illarramendi, Iniesta, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Silva.



Strikers: Pedro, Morata, Diego Costa, Deulofeu, Aspas, Vitolo.

