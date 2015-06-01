AC Milan star reveals heartbreaking reason behind his goal celebration
22 September at 13:01AC Milan star Franck Kessié has already stolen the heart of every rossoneri fan out there. The Ivorian midfielder joined AC Milan on loan with a € 28 million option-to buy. His dynamism and physical strength in the middle of the park have made Vincenzo Montella fall in love with him. Kessié is a regular starter for the rossoneri and has already scored two goals in the opening nine appearances of the current campaign.
Talking to media after AC Milan’s 2-0 win against SPAL, Kessié explained the reason behind his goal celebration.
“My dad was a football player, then he joined the military and died when I was 11 year old. That’s why I do a salute when I score.”
Kessié, 20, is one of the most promising Serie A midfielders. Last year he impressed in his first Serie A campaign with Atalanta and despite the requests of Chelsea and Roma in the summer he decided to move to AC Milan instead.
