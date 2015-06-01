AC Milan star reveals heartbreaking reason behind his goal celebration

AC Milan star Franck Kessié has already stolen the heart of every rossoneri fan out there. The Ivorian midfielder joined AC Milan on loan with a € 28 million option-to buy. His dynamism and physical strength in the middle of the park have made Vincenzo Montella fall in love with him. Kessié is a regular starter for the rossoneri and has already scored two goals in the opening nine appearances of the current campaign.



Talking to media after AC Milan’s 2-0 win against SPAL, Kessié explained the reason behind his goal celebration.



“My dad was a football player, then he joined the military and died when I was 11 year old. That’s why I do a salute when I score.”



​Kessié, 20, is one of the most promising Serie A midfielders. Last year he impressed in his first Serie A campaign with Atalanta and despite the requests of Chelsea and Roma in the summer he decided to move to AC Milan instead.

