AC Milan star set to pen new deal, announcement imminent

AC Milan star Suso is about to sign a contract extension with the rossoneri. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few weeks ago that an agreement between the two clubs had been found and Sky Sport is now reporting that the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci has just arrived at the club’s headquarters to finalize the deal.



Suso will extend his stay at the club until 2022. His current € 1-million-a-year deal at the San Siro expires in 2019 but AC Milan have agreed to give him a pay-rise as well with the player’s new wages set to be in the region of € 3 million-a-year, bonuses included.

The club should released an announcement in the coming hours. A full agreement between the two sides has been reached and the only thing missing in the player’s signature on his new contract.



Suso, a former Liverpool and Genoa player, has finally committed his future to AC Milan.

