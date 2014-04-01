AC Milan star Andrea Conti is facing a lengthy layoff as the Italian has been ruled out for the next six months due to a knee injury. The former Atalanta star has had surgery today and after the successful operation he has shared his first social media message with the rossoneri fans. Here’s a full translation.“Here’s where I am starting from. From this bed and from physiotherapy. I am not going to give up, I want to return to the pitch as strong as ever, this incident won’t stop me. I feel lucky because I know many people love me. I will be always grateful to this club for what they are doing for me. I have some amazing teammates as well, they always support me and I want to thank everyone who has spent some time with me in the last few days.”“I am ready to face this challenge and I don’t care how long it will take because I want to return as strong as ever and rock the world. A great season is ahead of us and I want to be part of it.”