AC Milan: Kessié slams Montella after Roma victory
26 February at 12:40During an interview with Premium Sport in the aftermath of AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Roma last night, Franck Kessié discussed the forthcoming Derby della Madonnina and had some harsh words for former Rossoneri coach Vincenzo Montella. Here is what he had to say:
ONE MATCH AT A TIME – “The derby? All we are thinking about is our next match which is against Lazio, then we will start worrying about the others. We are taking things step by step, and only think about one match at a time.”
GATTUSO v MONTELLA – “We are working much harder than we did under Montella. We are training with great intensity. We are working well and you can see this on the pitch too.”
SQUAD – “The locker room is the same as before; the only difference is that now we are working harder. It’s like a family here, and it is even better now the results are coming.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
