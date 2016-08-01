AC Milan star striker Carlos Bacca offered €10 m a year to join Beijing Guoan

AC Milan star Carlos Bacca has been offered € 10 million a year to join Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan in the winter transfer window. The Colombian striker, however, has refused the offer coming from the Far East as he wants to stay at his current club.



Bacca is not the only Serie A star that Beijing Guoan are interested in as the Chinese Super League side have already set sights on both Stevan Jovetic and Ever Banega. Bacca doesn’t want to leave AC Milan, nor the club’s next owners want to sell him and there is no chance to see the Colombian leaving the San Siro hierarchy during the current transfer window.



​Although Adriano Galliani is open to sell the player to free up cash to sign new players in January. New Chinese owners, however, want to keep Bacca and the current CEO of AC Milan can’t finalize any transfer without the approval of Sino-Europe, that’s why Bacca will go nowhere in January.

