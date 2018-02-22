AC Milan star Suso rules out Liverpool and Spurs move

AC Milan star Suso has ruled out a move back to the Premier League, amidst links with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 24-year-old Suso joined Milan from Liverpool for a free transfer in the winter of 2014 and since then, has slowly come leaps and bounds for the rossoneri. This season too, the Spaniard has impressed and has attracted interest from bigger clubs across Europe. He has appeared 34 times in the Serie A, scoring six times and assisting seven times too.



In an interview that the winger recently gave to Tuttosport, he dealt a blow to the hopes of Liverpool and Spurs, who have drawn links with him over the past summer. He said: "I have always said that I am very well here, that I found myself very well and that there is nothing that can make me think I have to leave."



"The team and if the company wants to grow with me, I will be happy because now Milan is my home."



"We do not have to start over from scratch again.There is finally a base on which to add new elements, Gattuso knows what should be right and we'll start from that point."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)