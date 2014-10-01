AC Milan star winger puts new contract talks on hold

Suso’s AC Milan future has been thrown into doubt as new contract talks have been put on hold. According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, the former Liverpool starlet was supposed to sign a new contract with a huge pay rise (from € 1 million to € 2 million a-year), but the player has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.



The Italian paper claims that Suso won’t sign a new contract before designated owners Sino-Europe complete the club’s takeover in March. Adriano Galliani has been negotiating a contract extension for Suso but the experienced Italian executive will hand his resignation once the club’s presidency is switched and Galliani’s successor Marco Fassone will be tasked with the job of reaching an agreement with the player’s entourage.



AC Milan will also appoint Massimiliano Mirabelli as their new director of sport. Suso has been delivering some big performances so far this season, having scored five goals and registered eight assists in 23 appearances in all competitions. His current agreement with AC Milan runs until 2019.

