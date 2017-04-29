AC Milan star winger wanted by Marseille
30 April at 11:50
AC Milan star winger Gerard Deulofeu has emerged as a possible summer target of Marseille. The Ligue1 giants signed Dimitri Payet from West Ham this past January and according to France Football, Marseille’s director of sport Andoni Zubizarreta, a former Barcelona star, has set sights on the talented Spanish winger.
Deuloufeu joined AC Milan in a dry loan deal from Everton last January but the rossoneri do not have any option to make the player’s loan move permanent.
Barcelona, however, are being left impressed by the qualities of the product of their academy and according to several reports in Spain, they are determined to sign the player for € 12 million given that they can activate such a buy-back clause to take Deulofeu back to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.
Barcelona, however, could decide to sell Deulofeu after that they have signed him with the blaugrana who may be open to sell the 23-year-old for € 20 million. Zubizarreta is considering signing Deulofeu at Marseille but AC Milan will also make an attempt to keep him at the San Siro.
