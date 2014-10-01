AC Milan starlet Locatelli set for January loan exit

AC Milan starlet Manuel Locatelli is set to leave AC Milan in the January transfer window, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Italian regista has been struggling with game time both under Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso. The latter has only played him for 19 minutes so far this season and the rossoneri are thinking about a possible loan move to let him gain some more experience through more playing time.



The Italian paper reports there are already two clubs interested in welcoming the player’s services in the January window.



Fiorentina would welcome the player’s services although it is hard to imagine a player-swap deal involving Milan Badelj, whose contract expire at the end of the season.



The other Serie A club to have set sights on the talented midfielder is SPAL whose midfielder Federico Viviani could move to Fiorentina to replace Badelj who is likely to leave La Viola in the current transfer window.

