AC Milan starlet says Liverpool target is the best defender he’s ever faced

AC Milan striker Patrik Cutrone took part to an event in centre Milan today and our reporter Federico Zanon was on the spot to record an interview with the promising Italian striker.



“I have done nothing so far, I still need to improve and work hard. Montella wants me to help the team, that’s what I did yesterday when we had to defend the result. Montella told me I had to work for the rest of the team and that’s what I did.”



“I talk with Kalinic a lot, I am on really good terms with him, Andre Silva and Suso who always helps us when he plays as a striker. Kalinic can teach me many things, he is a very experienced striker and I am sure I will learn a lot from him.”



“I give the best in every training and in every game. Of course things are not always going the right way but I am working hard. I hope this AC Milan side will go far.”



“I am feeling well with every system I use. AC Milan is everything for me, wearing this shirt has always been my dream.”



During the vent Cutrone was asked who the best defender he has ever faced is and he named Lazio star Stafan De Vrij who is known to be a top transfer target of Liverpool.



“He is definitely the best defender I’ve faced so far in my career", Cutrone said.

