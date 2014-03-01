AC Milan stars and former Spurs target included in Serie A transfers XI

AC Milan had a stunning summer transfer window with the rossoneri who signed 11 new players including former Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci. The Italian cost AC Milan € 42 million and is among the Serie A transfers XI we have picked up. Bonucci features in our XI alongside Franck Kessié who joined the San Siro hierarchy on loan with a € 28 million option to buy. Former Spurs target Patrik Schick is another top signing made by Serie A clubs. Roma managed to seal the player’s services for € 42 million making him the club’s most expensive signing ever and managing to beat competition from Spurs, Inter and Juventus.

Sirigu (Torino - parametro zero)

Conti (Milan - 25)

Skriniar (Inter - 23)

Bonucci (Milan - 42)

Kolarov (Roma - 5)

Douglas Costa (Juventus - 46)

Kessie (Milan - 28)

Matuidi (Juventus - 20)

Nani (Lazio - 10)

André Silva (Milan - 38)

Schick (Roma - 40).



