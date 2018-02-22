AC Milan stars discuss chances of winning the Coppa Italia
07 May at 21:52AC Milan stars Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli, Suso and Bonaventura have talked to Milan TV ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Rome where the rosoneri wll face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.
ROMAGNOLI – “Juventus are very strong, they’ve won everything in Italy in the last seven years. We played a great game two years ago but it ended up badly for us. I believe the gap has reduced a bit now.”
CALHANOGLU – “The first six months here were very tough for me because Italian is a difficult language and I needed time to adapt. Things are easier with Gattuso because he speaks English so it’s easier to talk to him. I’ve also learned the culture of Italians and everything is easier now. At the beginning of the season my physical condition was also very bad. I’ve been doing well thanks to the help of my teammates.”
BONAVENTURA – “We are ready for the final. We played well against Verona and we are happy for the win against Bologna. We know that it’s going to be a tough game. Juventus have more quality than us but in these kind of games we can hurt anybody.”
SUSO – “Gattuso’s communication is very important for us. We didn’t train in the last two days. We will prepare the game from tomorrow.”
