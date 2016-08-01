AC Milan striker consider summer bid for €20m Arsenal striker
20 February at 11:01AC Milan want to bolster their attacking department in the summer and according to a report of Il Messaggero (via Milannews), the rossoneri have set sights on unhappy Arsenal striker Lucas Perez. The former Deportivo la Coruna striker wants to get more game time having played less than 1000 minutes (889) in all competitions so far this season.
Lucas Perez has seven goals and six assists in 18 appearances with the Gunners and lack of playing game time could lead him out of the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.
AC Milan will probably sell Carlos Bacca in the summer and are looking for a new striker to join the club. The Colombian hit-man was booed by his own fans despite the rossoneri 2-1 win against Fiorentina yesterday night. Still according to Il Messaggero Arsenal have slapped € 20 million price-tag on the 28-year-old striker.
The Serie A giants’ summer transfer priority, however, is not Lucas Perez but Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
