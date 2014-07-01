AC Milan striker Cutrone excited over Gattuso appointment

AC Milan's young Italian striker Patrick Cutrone was interviewed by Premium Sport regarding the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as the new coach of the Rossineri.



"Gattuso is a coach that wants the team to act like group, this is very important for him as well as complete committment" Cutrone began before moving on to the match this coming Sunday at home against Benevento at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



"It will be a very important match, we need to all help each other. We are looking at the match against Benevento as if it were a final. In their last matches we have seen their will to win points and we will see the same hunger in them when they're playing us" the youngster continued.



Cutrone was then asked what he thought of Gattuso's complimentary statements about him saying that "I am very pleased to hear his words about me, I will continue to give my all to help the team."



In conclusion the young striker was asked about the troubles his fellow Rossoneri strikers have had finding the net in the Serie A saying that: "Kalinic was very unlucky against Torino but we all know how good he is just like we know how great André Silva is. We are all working hard to score more goals."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)