AC Milan striker to pay dinner bill for entire squad as apology after handshake snub with manager

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has released an interview with Milan TV to apologize for his behaviour during yesterday’s home defeat to Bologna. The rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella, in fact, decided to replace him in the second half and the Colombian striker snubbed the handshake with his boss on his way to back the bench.



“I have no problems with Montella. I was angry with myself because we were losing 1-0 and I only wanted to remain on the pitch to help my teammates.”



“I’ve talked to Montella today. I made a mistake yesterday and I’ve apologized. I’ve also talked to my teammates and I’ve decided that I’m going to pay a dinner bill for the entire squad as apology because we are a great and united group.”



“I’m focused on the game against Bologna. It’s important to have a chance to turn things around straight away.”



AC Milan lost their last three Serie A games and currently out of European placements.

