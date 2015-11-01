AC Milan: striking target can leave, Liverpool join race to sign €22m defender
15 May at 19:00AC Milan’s transfer plans are being discussed by every football personality here in Italy. The rossoneri are finally going to spend big in the summer and there is lot of excitement around their incoming transfer campaign.
The rossoneri will have € 160 million at their disposal to sign new players and lot of reinforcements are expected to arrive at the San Siro in the summer.
One of the players linked with a move to AC Milan is Wolfsburg star defender Ricardo Rodriguez who has already reached an agreement with the Serie A giants. Wolfsburg, however, are not going to take a decision over the defender’s future before the end of the season and at the moment they are only open to sell for his € 22 million release clause.
According to The Daily Mirror, Liverpool have also set sights on the talented left-back with the Reds who are looking forward to signing a new, promising left-back.
Meantime, Fiorentina legend and current director Giancarlo Antognoni has confirmed that the rossoneri want to sign Croatian star Nikola Kalinic.
“Fiorentina want to improve every year and we want to keep our best players but of course we will have to do some sacrifices. Kalinic is an amazing striker and AC Milan are interested in signing him, although they are not the only ones.”
Kalinic has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with Fiorentina but AC Milan hope to sign him for a lower release clause.
