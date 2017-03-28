AC Milan reportedly join race to sign Chelsea target Arturo Vidal
28 March at 22:25There is no shadow of a doubt that Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment. The Chile International attracted the interest of big clubs in 2010 and Juventus managed to seal his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen the following summer.
The Old Lady signed Vidal for just € 10 million in 2011 selling him to Bayern Munich for as much as € 40 million four years later.
AC Milan have been struggling to compete at the highest levels in Italy and Europe over the last few seasons as the rossoneri have had several financial struggles with the club’s board which has been unable to provide huge transfer budgets since 2011.
With Chinese businessman Yonghong Li who is expected to complete the club’s takeover in April, however, AC Milan should have € 150 million at their disposal to make new signings in the summer.
New AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli and new club’s CEO Marco Fassone are already monitoring several players and according to Sky Sport (via goal.com) the rossoneri have put Vidal in their transfer shortlist although they have yet to make contact with the Bavarians and the player’s agent.
Vidal is also a long time target of former Juventus boss Antonio Conte who is on very good terms – to say the least – with the Chilean star.
