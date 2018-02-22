AC Milan suffer injury blow as defender set for five months on sidelines
04 April at 16:10AC Milan have suffered a major injury blow as their defender Andrea Conti is expected to be sidelined for the next five to six months with a knee injury.
The 24-year-old arrived at San Siro from Atlanta before the start of the 2017/18 season. After just two appearances for Rossoneri, the Italy international tore his ligaments that kept him out of action for the rest of the last calendar year. The right-back suffered another injury setback in training last week.
Initial diagnosis revealed his ligaments had not regained enough strength and was asked to go under the knife to fix the issue. Professor Mariani will operate on Conti’s knee in Rome, which will keep him out of action for the start of the next season.
"We're all sad about it," Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli told Milannews.it.
"He's an important player for us, in addition to being a great lad. I'm sorry for his morale levels, but that's the way it is and it's part of the game. He'll just have to be our first new signing for next season."
Go to comments