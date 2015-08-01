AC Milan summer transfer budget revealed

AC Milan takeover will be completed by the 3rd of March. The club’s shareholders’ meeting has been scheduled for the 1st of March. On that date the whole board will hand its resignation as a first step for the new Chinese course which will begin a few days later.



No reason to say that all the rossoneri fans are pretty excited about the arrival of new owners as the team’s performances over the last few years have been highly affected by lack of spending.



New Chinese owners will bring fresh cash at the club, allowing the club to sign new players and strengthen the team to bring it back to the top of Italian and European football.



Marco Fassone will replace Adriano Galliani as the club’s CEO, whilst Massimiliano Mirabelli will become the new director of sport. According to Sky Italia, the rossoneri will have a summer transfer budget in the region of € 120-130 million which will be used to bring new faces at the San Siro and drag the club back to its glory days.

