AC Milan summer transfer strategies revealed
06 April at 15:41AC Milan have secured Gennaro Gattuso’s future by handing him a new deal that will keep him at San Siro until 2021. The Serie A outfit have laid their plans for the summer transfer window as they aim to finish in the top four in the next season.
The Rossoneri are aware they need to make quality additions in the transfer market if they have to make progress on the pitch. Milan want to back their coach by brining in new faces to the club.
Gattuso has set his sights on securing the services of two to three players, which, according to him is sufficient to bolster the squad. Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a priority target for the Italian coach.
The England international’s contract at the Emirates will run down in the summer. Any more from Milan for Wilshere will see them face competition from several clubs in the Premier League and abroad. Real Madrid’s 21-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos is also in the list of targets for Milan.
Gattuso also wants to bring in two offensive players. He wants to bring in a player, who can assure him 20 plus goals and Torino’s Andrea Belotti has emerged as a target. Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is looked upon as an option for the wide position.
