AC Milan: Suso ‘not happy' with new role
19 September at 14:41AC Milan star Suso has had a great start to the season having netted three goals and registered four assists in the opening eight games of the season. The Spaniard’s performances have convinced AC Milan to offer him a new deal and the player will soon sign a contract extension with the club as a full agreement between the two parties has already been reached.
Montella begun the season with a 4-3-3 system Suso was perfectly fitting in. Trouble is, the Italian tactician has recently swapped AC Milan to a new 3-5-2 system that provides no space for attacking wingers like Suso.
Montella has then moved the former Liverpool flop in attack close to a main centre forward but according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport the Spaniard is not happy with his new position on the pitch and would prefer to play as a winger again.
With this new system, it looks like Suso won’t have much opportunities to play in his favourite position.
Go to comments