AC Milan sweat over Calhanoglu fitness as Turkey star suffers suspected knee injury
19 April at 09:20AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu could have picked up a knee injury ahead of the rossoneri clash against Torino. The Turkey International was not included in the rossoneri squad list for yesterday’s clash and Cacliomercato.com had exclusively reported that the player’s snub was due to an inury.
AC Milan failed to release any official update about the fitness of the former Bayer Leverkusen ace although chiefs of the Serie A giants have confirmed that the player is injured and that today he will have his medical test to learn what kind of injury Calhanoglu picked up and whether he will return to action before the end of the season.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the player has picked up a lesion at the ligament of his knee and could be forced to remain out of action for several months.
Calhanoglu has five goals and nine assists in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
