AC Milan takes note as Real Madrid misses out on target goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to hand Athletic Bilbao a boon and dish out another blow to Real Madrid during a difficult period for the Primera Division champions.



The goalkeeper had been expected to move to Santiago Bernabeu but is now very close to signing a fresh deal with his existing club. Indeed, Goal understands an announcement could be made in the coming days confirming the 23-year-old’s stay. Kepa’s deal is up in June, but Madrid had been linked with an immediate move for the goalkeeper as they fear that he could go elsewhere . A €20 million transfer fee – the valuation of his termination clause.



However, with this news, it’s quite possible Los Blancos will immediately turn their attention elsewhere to replace aging, and struggling, Keylor Navas.



Once again, AC Milan wonderteen Gianluigi Donnarumma rockets to the top of Florentino Perez’s list. The keeper, despite signing a new contract this past summer, has had a significant falling out with the fan base at the San Siro, and may leave this summer.