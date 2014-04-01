AC Milan target claims his ‘future is at Tottenham’
02 March at 15:45Tottenham midfield star Moussa Sissoko has emerged as a possible transfer target for AC Milan but the Serie A side are struggling to finalize the club’s sale, whilst the versatile French midfielder has insisted that his long-term future is at Tottenham.
“My future is at Tottenham and I am trying to give my best”, the France International has told BeIn Sport.
“I'm trying to learn because I have to get used to a new style of playing in a new team.”
The former Newcastle star is struggling with game time at the White Hart Lane so far this season having only started 10 games and played 14 more as a replacement.
Sissoko swapped the Magpies with Tottenham in a € 35 million move last summer but the versatile 27-year-old has yet to justify his price-tag in North London.
According to what he says he will be trying hard to persuade Pochettino that he can be part of the Spurs’ regular starters. His contract with Tottenham runs until 2021.
Go to comments