AC Milan target claims his ‘future is at Tottenham’

Tottenham midfield star Moussa Sissoko has emerged as a possible transfer target for AC Milan but the Serie A side are struggling to finalize the club’s sale, whilst the versatile French midfielder has insisted that his long-term future is at Tottenham.

“My future is at Tottenham and I am trying to give my best”, the France International has told BeIn Sport.



“I'm trying to learn because I have to get used to a new style of playing in a new team.”

The former Newcastle star is struggling with game time at the White Hart Lane so far this season having only started 10 games and played 14 more as a replacement.



​Sissoko swapped the Magpies with Tottenham in a € 35 million move last summer but the versatile 27-year-old has yet to justify his price-tag in North London.



​According to what he says he will be trying hard to persuade Pochettino that he can be part of the Spurs’ regular starters. His contract with Tottenham runs until 2021.