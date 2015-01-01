AC Milan are struggling a lot of late. They have sacked Vincenzo Montella as Rino Gattuso is now the new interim head coach. The ex-Milan legend won't have it easy as he has to help get this team back on the right track. What's the cause? Well one thing that is clear is the fact that this team doesn't run. They are one of the worst teams of the Serie A for Kilometers covered per game as this is something that they will have to improve. With the poor results, many players that Fassone and Mirabelli acquired this past summer have already lost value.



THE SQUAD - The fans were all very excited this summer when Fassone and Mirabelli acquired all these new players but the results haven't followed. Yes most of the signings were younger players who can still grow as Milan have the lowest age average in the Serie A (24.8 years old). Even so, things have to change. Kessié and André Silva haven't lived up to expectations yet but they certainly have a great future ahead of them.



LOSS OF VALUE - Since the results aren't there and that the players haven't been performing, AC Milan lost at least 30% of the value that they payed this past summer which is close to 80 million euros. Other than Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodriguez, everyone else lost value. Yes they can gain it back as this will be Rino Gattuso's job in the coming months.



By Daniele Longo ​adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro

