AC Milan, there will be 50 thousand fans at the San Siro tonight

AC Milan are set to take on Sampdoria at the San Siro in Milano as the game will begin in 30 minutes. The rossoneri come into this one in seventh place where as Sampdoria have a three point advantage over them as they come into this one in sixth place. This should be a very interesting game as both clubs have been playing well in 2018. According to the latest reports, there will be 50 thousand fans at the San Siro tonight to watch this Milan-Sampdoria game as it seems like the enthusiasm is now back within AC Milan fans. This should be a fun one...