AC Milan are set to announce a new kit deal with Puma, La Repubblica reports. The Italian paper claims an agreementis just around the corner.The Serie A giants will end an historicat the end of the season but their new kit deal with Puma is expected to be not as fruitful as their previous one.​According to previous reports, AC Milan’s, € 8 million less than Adidas that provided AC Milan an income of € 20 million per season.​Bonuses and add-ons, however, are expected to bethan with Adidas although the details regarding ‘extras’ included in the deal have not been disclosed yet.Puma are the kit supplier of Italy national team, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and from next season AC Milan will wear their new shirts ending their historic agreement with Adidas.