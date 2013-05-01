AC Milan to announce new kit deal with Puma
22 January at 10:15AC Milan are set to announce a new kit deal with Puma, La Repubblica reports.
The Italian paper claims an agreement between the two parties has already been reached and that the official announcement by AC Milan is just around the corner.
The Serie A giants will end an historic 20-year long partnership with Adidas at the end of the season but their new kit deal with Puma is expected to be not as fruitful as their previous one.
According to previous reports, AC Milan’s new kit deal with Puma will be worth only € 12 million-a-year, € 8 million less than Adidas that provided AC Milan an income of € 20 million per season.
Bonuses and add-ons, however, are expected to be higher with Puma than with Adidas although the details regarding ‘extras’ included in the deal have not been disclosed yet.
Puma are the kit supplier of Italy national team, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal and from next season AC Milan will wear their new shirts ending their historic agreement with Adidas.
