The Rossoneri will face tough opponents in this summer's ICC, as they'll go up against Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham on the West Coast.

In last year's edition, Milan played in China, facing the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The Rossoneri were supposed to play one more game, but were forced to leave early due to Europa League qualification. This could be the case this summer as well, with the Rossoneri currently sitting 6th in the league.

AC Milan vs. Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, July 25.

Venue: Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tottenham vs. AC Milan

Date: Tuesday, July 31.

Venue: US Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

AC Milan vs. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, August 4.

Venue: Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area.