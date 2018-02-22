AC Milan to face Barcelona and Man Utd in USA summer tournament
19 April at 19:15Yesterday, confirmation arrived from the International Champions Cup press conference that AC Milan will participate in this summer's edition in the USA, having featured last year in China.
The Rossoneri will face tough opponents in this summer's ICC, as they'll go up against Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham on the West Coast.
In last year's edition, Milan played in China, facing the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The Rossoneri were supposed to play one more game, but were forced to leave early due to Europa League qualification. This could be the case this summer as well, with the Rossoneri currently sitting 6th in the league.
AC Milan vs. Manchester United
Date: Wednesday, July 25.
Venue: Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.
Tottenham vs. AC Milan
Date: Tuesday, July 31.
Venue: US Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
AC Milan vs. Barcelona
Date: Saturday, August 4.
Venue: Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area.
