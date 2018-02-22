AC Milan to face Tottenham and Barcelona in US summer tournament
12 April at 19:20AC Milan are set to face Tottenham and Barcelona in a tournament that will be held in the USA next summer, Tuttosport reports.
According to the Turin-based paper the rossoneri have decided to take part to a tournament that will take place in the USA and the Serie A giants will be facing both the Premier League and the La Liga giants.
It is believed that AC Milan will play against Tottenham at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, whilst it is still unclear where the friendly against Barcelona will be held.
The blaugrana faced Juventus in a pre-season tournament last summer, whilst Tottenham faced Inter a couple of years ago. The Spurs’ 6-0 win against the nerazzurri cost Roberto Mancini the job. That same summer Inter replaced the Italian tactician with Franck De Boer who failed to impress during his two-month spell at the San Siro.
The season is not over yet but there are already several exciting games scheduled for next summer.
