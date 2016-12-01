AC Milan to free up cash for midfield reinforcement with striker’s sale

AC Milan are dreaming of signing a new midfielder in January, but the club’s takeover has been postponed and the rossoneri are short of cash and unable to invest money to sign new players. An answer to the Serie A giants’ needs could come from departing Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano.



The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has attracted the interest of many European clubs and AC Milan aim to sell him for a fee in the region of € 5-6 million.



The Brazilian striker is not going to get any regular game time under Vincenzo Montella and AC Milan are more than open to sell him in January. Lionel Vangioni is also set to leave the San Siro as he has yet to make his first official appearance with the club. The Argentine defender is a transfer target of Sporting CP and could leave for € 2 million.



The sales of these two players could allow AC Milan to make an opening bid for Milan Badelj. The Croatian playmaker is not going to extend his contract with Fiorentina and the Serie A giants may lose him for free in summer 2018, when his contract expires. Fiorentina do not want to lose him as a free agent in one year time and are open to sell him for € 5-10 million.

